Christmas gifts keep the homeless warm as they sleep in St Peter’s Arcade

The Christmas spirit is being felt by Peterborough’s homeless with donations of clothing keeping them warm despite the plunging temperatures.

Rough sleepers in St Peter’s Arcade are using the walkway to and from Bridge Street as a home despite Peterborough City Council trying to keep them out with security guards.

The two guards are being employed from an independent security firm for 19 days over Christmas and new year at a cost of £8,024 - £424 a day.

But their powers are limited to offering advice to rough sleepers and reporting any incidents of anti-social behaviour to police.

The Peterborough Telegraph spoke to some of the half-dozen homeless people residing next to Argo Lounge in the arcade.

One who would not give his name said: “Argo get on with us. They come out and give us Christmas cards and cups of tea.

“People leave stuff here because they trust us. At Christmas they give you presents and money, and they like us enough to give us food.”

Other gifts included coats and blankets, and the man said he was able to keep himself warm at night, adding: “I’ve got a blanket, I’ve got a quilt, My dog’s got a coat.”

