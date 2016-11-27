Christmas films to be aired at the Cathedral

Princesses, snowmen, a giant elf and a bunch of Muppets are all heading to Peterborough Cathedral in early December when, for the first time, audiences are invited to enjoy classic Christmas movies in the beautiful setting of the Cathedral nave.

The festive films begin on Friday, December 2, from 7pm with The Muppet Christmas Carol and Elf, followed by The Snowman and Frozen the following day from 5pm.

Tickets are £6 for adults, £4 for children and £18 for a family. They are available online at www.peterborough-cathedral.org.uk/143/section.aspx/142/christmas-movies, or from Oundle Box Office on 01832 274734, or Peterborough Information Centre on 01733 452336.

Any proceeds from the movie nights go towards the upkeep of the cathedral.

For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1180653501993276/.