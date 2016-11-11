Choirs’ act of remembrance on Sunday

Peterborough’s Broadway Theatre will ring out with poignant songs at the Festival of Remembrance on Sunday (November 13) at 7.30pm

To commemorate the city’s fallen soldiers and the centenary of the Battle of the Somme, award-winning choirs Peterborough Male Voice Choir, Peterborough Voices and Peterborough Youth Choir present a moving programme of sacred and secular choral music for Remembrance Sunday in support of the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal: “To the memory of the fallen and the future of the living”.

While the choirs regularly perform at their Broadway Theatre home with world renowned musicians including The Kings Singers, The Band of the RAF Regiment and - most recently, in their sell-out Magic of the Musicals concert - with the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra, they are looking forward to an opportunity to perform unaccompanied, showcasing some of the more poignant pieces from their repertoire in a celebration of choral singing at its finest.

Musical director Will Prideaux said: “Peterborough Male Voice Choir has a long history in Peterborough going back to not long after the First World War when so many local men made the ultimate sacrifice, with many dying at the Somme, the bloodiest battle in history.

“Given our roots in the local community it seems fitting to mark the occasion with what promises to be a nostalgic evening of wonderful melodies and touching moments, while raising money for a really good cause”.

Festival of Remembrance tickets are on sale now costing from £10 and are available on 0333 666 3366 or at www.peterboroughmvchoir.org.uk (fees apply)