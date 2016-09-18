Children receive a flying visit from friendly dragonfly

The children at Kiddi Caru’s Peterborough day nursery had a special visitor recently, when a dragonfly landed in their garden – providing the perfect opportunity for them to learn more about these fascinating creatures.

As well as counting the dragonfly’s wings and legs and discussing what colour it was, the children also learned more about where dragonflies live and what they like to eat and drink.

Emma Auston, nursery manager, said: “We don’t see a lot of dragonflies in the garden so it was very exciting for the children when they spotted this one.

“It sat very still for a while so they got to have a good look at it, and even gave it a drink of water as it was a hot day.

“I think they’re all hoping it will visit again soon.”

For further information about Kiddi Caru please visit the website at www.kiddicaru.com,