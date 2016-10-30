Charity panto initiative announced

The Cresset has nominated the YMCA Cambridgeshire & Peterborough as its charity of the year and will support the work of the YMCA in improving the lives of young people throughout the region.

As as result this Christmas will see a new initiative that will allow for private and corporate organisations and individuals to sponsor a family ticket to see this year’s pantomime Peter Pan.

The family ticket will allow two children from deprived backgrounds, along with their guardians, to see the show and enjoy an ice cream during the interval. The price of the ticket will also include a donation to YMCA Cambridgeshire & Peterborough’s homeless hostel.

Companies from all over the city, including Sycamore MINI, Nomad International, Coca-Cola Enterprises, Anglian Ruskin University and ChangeKit Ltd have already got involved with over 150 tickets already sponsored.

Chris Davis, Mini Brand Manager at Sycamore MINI, who have have donated 100 tickets, said: “The team at Sycamore MINI have undertaken a challenge to see how much happiness a MINI can bring to those less fortunate. We are very excited to work with the YMCA and help deserving children this Christmas.” Sycamore MINI are also calling on anyone who would like to donate a little gift to drop it off in the MINI Santa Sleigh which can be found at their showroom on Papyrus Road, Werrington. All the gifts collected will be distributed among the disadvantaged children after the pantomime.

Sponsorship packages are still available and if anyone would like more information please contact fundraising@theymca.org.uk. Peter Pan will run at The Cresset theatre from December 10 to 30. For information on tickets go to www.cresset.co.uk.