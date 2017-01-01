Change Britain set up in Bridge Street to talk about Brexit

A Change Britain stall was set up outside the Town Hall in Bridge Street to answer questions on Brexit.

Members of the public were also asked to sign special Christmas cards titled ‘All I want for Christmas is Brexit’ which were then delivered to local MPs.

Jay Beecher, Change Britain co-ordinator and former Vote Leave co-ordinator in Peterborough, said: “One of our main current objectives is to ensure that Article 50 is triggered with as little delay as possible and that democracy deniers trying to throw a spanner in the works are challenged and defeated. In Peterborough I’ve utilised my former Vote Leave team. But I’ve also had a growing interest from new volunteers who were unsure of how to vote during the referendum but who now see that leaving the EU is the best option.”

He added: “The task myself and my colleagues at Change Britain now have is to unite the great British public, to help those who voted remain to accept the result, and to work together for a Brexit outcome that isn’t just a ‘UKIP soundbite’ but rather a positive turning point in our history, implemented by an experienced Tory government.”

Next to Mr Beecher (far right) are Robert Brown, Thomas Booker, Steve Harknett and Conservative city councillor John Peach.