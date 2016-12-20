Celebrities including Tony Hadley and Ralph Little wish girl with rare condition merry Christmas in festive video

Celebrities including Spandau Ballet singer Tony Hadley and the Leicester Tigers rugby team have channelled their inner Mariah Carey to wish a young girl with a rare condition a merry Christmas.

The famous faces belted out a few lines from the well-known hit ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ in a video message for seven-year-old Phoebe Crowson who lives in Castor.

The video is part of a festive appeal aimed at supporting The Phoebe Research Fund which was set up by Phoebe’s mum, Zoe.

The charity helps to raise money for research into Phoebe’s condition, a rare genetic skin disease called Epidermolysis Bullosa or EB, where the skin blisters and breaks away at the slightest touch.

Zoe said: “Never in a million years did I think I would have Tony Hadley supporting my charity!”

Zoe managed to put together the video in a week-and-a-half.

Other celebrities who feature include actor Ralph Little, former Coronation Street star Steven Arnold and Atomic Kitten singer Jenny Frost.

The Doncaster Rovers football team have also taken part.

Phoebe has been in and out of Great Ormond Street Hospital and recently had a esophageal dilation - the stretching of her throat.

Visit http://www.phoeberesearch.org.uk/ to donate to the charity.