Cats Protection: Could you adopt a ‘senior kittizen?’

Older cats still have just as much to offer as a younger cat. They can be homely and extremely generous in their affections, and only want a comfortable, safe, loving home in which to enjoy life, ssays Sheridan Gaunt, spokeswoman for Peterborough Cats Protection..

Unfortunately, these qualities are often overlooked and they can become long-term residents in care. Opal is one of our more mature residents, aged 12 yrs; she was left alone after her elderly owner passed away. When she arrived at our branch she was both withdrawn and, almost certainly, grieving for her owner. Over the past few weeks her fosterer has worked with her on a daily basis and now she is settled and very keen to show us that she is very loving and chatty plus a real lap cat!

Even though she has an amazing personality and is very friendly, loves to be groomed and chill with her fosterer on the sofa, we know that her age will mean that she will stay in our branch for a much longer period of time than most.

We understand that people will be concerned that if they adopt an older cat, they may have health issues, but you can be confident that our vets give all the cats in our care a thorough health check, so you will have an up-to-date record of their health from the moment you adopt them. Your cat will also have at least the first part of their vaccination, if not the full course, dependant on the length of time they remain in branch, they will be neutered, microchipped and have had their flea and worm treatment.

Our cats all come with four weeks free pet insurance with PetPlan, which is guaranteed to continue regardless of your cat’s age, if you wish to continue the policy with them after this initial period. Many other insurance companies do not insure older cats, which is why we chose PetPlan as our partner.

So please, don’t walk past an older cat. They have a lot of love still to share. With advances in veterinary care and nutrition and more protective and informed owners, cats can expect to live way into their teens quite happily, so taking on an older cat doesn’t mean you will have to say your goodbyes too soon; you could have many, many happy years of love and fuss ahead for both of you!

Owning a ‘senior kittizen’ can be a wonderful and rewarding experience and you can be happy knowing that you have given an older feline a loving home in which to spend their mature years, which can be fantastic for both of you!

Our next homing event will be on Sunday, October 9, at The Loxley Centre, (next to the Crab and Winkle Pub), Werrington, PE4 5BW from 2-3.30pm.

Photographed is Opal, our senior kittizen, who is looking to find her forever home. If you are interested in meeting Opal, please contact us on 0345 371 2750 or email us at cphoming@talktalk.net