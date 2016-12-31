Cathedral tours now free

Peterborough Cathedral has cut the price of its guided tours from £8 (£6 for concessions) to zero.

From January 2 onwards free guided tours will usually be available twice a day at 11.30am and 2pm, Monday to Saturday.

The move is to encourage more people to find out about the magnificent architectural treasures of the building and hear its amazing stories.

In addition to these regular guided tours, a new programme of specialist tours with a focus on particular aspects of the building and its story are to be introduced.

The first of these will be the special Tudor tour at 2pm on January 27 and 28 as part of the Katharine of Aragon festival.

Tickets are £8 (£6 concessions) and available via www.peterborough-cathedal.org.uk or from the Information Centre, Bridge Street, Peterborough (01733 452336).

Anyone interested in the free tour should arrive five to 10 minutes before the start time at the Cathedral Visitor Centre to the right of the Cathedral main entrance.

Occasionally tours are cancelled due to special services or events so check the cathedral’s website or call 01733 355315 beforehand.