Caribbean islanders visit city

Officials from the Turks and Caicos Islands in the Caribbean visited the Peterborough Register Office to gain a first-hand look at its work practices and to share experiences.

Clara Gardiner, permanent secretary in the Ministry of Border Control and Employment, and Sigrid Lightbourne, registrar for the Islands, had a tour of the office in Thorpe Road with Ruth Hodson, registration manager, and registrar Judy Moss, and together they watched a birth registration.

Annually, the Islands have 330 births to Peterborough’s 5,000, and 34 deaths to Peterborough’s 2,200.

The Islands are a British Overseas Territory.

The visit was rounded off with the traditional offering of tea and cake before the visitors left to return to the Caribbean the next day.