Canyon cancer challenge

A Peterborough primary school is getting right behind one of its staff members as she prepares to trek the Grand Canyon.

Catherine Langham, school business leader at Abbotsmede Primary School in Eastfield, will take part in a Macmillan trek in Arizona next autumn.

She said she was deciding to do it “as a mark of respect to my mum, friend and several other people who I know who have been personally affected by cancer over the years.”

Catherine’s mum Kathleen died from cancer in 2004.

Last Friday, Mana Education, which provides supply teachers, visited the school and filled its car with balloons, with pupils paying 20p to guess how many were inside the vehicle.

To sponsor Catherine, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Catherine-Langham.