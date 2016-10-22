Call for new powers to remove people breaking onto land

Peterborough city councillors have agreed to lobby the MPs representing Peterborough, Stewart Jackson and Shailesh Vara, for new legislation which would give police the powers to move people on quicker if they have broken onto land.

The decision was agreed at a full council meeting after it was proposed by Werrington First councillor John Fox. He said: “This council is paying out lots of taxpayers’ money securing land. People are breaking into land, setting up encampments, and police have to have witnesses to take people to court.” Lib Dem group leader Cllr Nick Sandford said: “If they are breaking and entering is it not already a criminal offence?”

Cllr Ed Murphy, Labour and Co-operative member, said: “I think it’s very unsavoury for someone to pick on a group.” Cllr Fox replied: “I’ve not mentioned a particular group.” Conservative member Cllr Chris Harper said: “The people of Peterborough are fed up of this. Cllr Fox makes a great point.”