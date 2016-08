A bus driver has been summonsed to court over a collision which left a number of passengers hurt.

The crash on March 3 between the Stagecoach bus and two cars took place at the junction of David’s Lane, Hodson Avenue and Goodwin Walk in Werrington.

The driver is due to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on September 6.

He has been summonsed for driving without due care and attention.