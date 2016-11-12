Brexit impact on farming

The impact of Brexit on land and farming will be discussed at a talk on Thursday, November 17.

The free event run by arts group Metal is being held at the Peterborough Museum and City Gallery in Priestgate from 7-9pm.

The speakers are: Andrew Burgess, director of agriculture at Produce World, farmer and artist Kate Genever, Community Food Growers Network founder Robin Grey, and Tim Lang, professor of Food Policy at City University London’s Centre for Food Policy.

Chairing the talk is Peterborough Environmental City Trust chief executive Carly Leonard.

Tickets are available at: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/food-and-farming-in-light-of-brexit-tickets-27933650300.