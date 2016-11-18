BREAKING: Two men who killed Peterborough pizza delivery driver jailed for total of 22 years

Two men who killed a Peterborough pizza delivery driver in a botched robbery have been jailed for a total of 22 years.

Ali Qasemi (45) died after being punched by Joel Lawson in Shreswbury Court, Peterborough on May 7. The court was told Lawson and friend Mark Lintott had planned to rob Mr Qasemi - who was a father of two and expecting a third child at the time - and left him to die on the street after stealing £50 of pizzas. The duo then went back to Lintott’s flat where they partied, drank and took drugs.

Today (Friday) Lawson (26) of HMP Peterborough was jailed for nine years, while Lintott (29) of Shreswbury Avenue, Peterborough, was jailed for 13 years at a hearing at Cambridge Crown Court.

Lawson had pleaded guilty to manslaughter and robbery, while Lintott was found guilty of the same charges by a jury on October 27 following a trial at Peterborough Crown Court.

Mr Qasemi had been called to Shrewsbury Court after Lintott phoned the Pizza Hut on London Road - but gave a false address, and Lintott and Lawson had plotted to snatch the pizzas from the delivery driver.

The address did not exist, and when Mr Qasemi called Lintott’s phone to find out where to go, Lintott and Lawson went outside having planned the robbery.

When they found him, Lawson threw one punch, knocking Mr Qasemi to the floor. He banged his head on the kerb, while the robbers took the food, and went back to the flat.

A passer by spotted the prone Mr Qasemi a few minutes later, and called an ambulance. Despite the best efforts of the paramedics and hospital staff, he died on May 10 from his head injuries.

Speaking after the trial, senior investigating officer, Detective Inspector Lucy Thomson said: “This was a sickening, senseless crime, which has caused misery to Mr Qasemi’s wife and her young sons.

“They have lost a loving, devoted husband and father; devastating their close knit family, all for the price of three pizzas. I and my enquiry team send our deepest sympathy to Mrs Qasemi and the boys at this incredibly difficult time.”