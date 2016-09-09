Become the face of Peterborough salon and win photoshoot worth more than £5,000

A Peterborough salon is offering a group of friends a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to become the next face of the popular brand in a national campaign – as well as win a VIP photoshoot worth more than £5,000.

The Supercuts salon in Queensgate Shopping Centre is calling on groups of local friends to compete for the accolade which will see the top squad whisked off to London for an A-list hair and beauty makeover from Supercuts’ style team, an exclusive studio photoshoot and an overnight stay in the capital.

The winning team will also see their final campaign shot launched on Supercuts’ website and social media channels this autumn, as well as taking prime position in the Peterborough salon window.

Ayesha Burdon, regional business manager at Supercuts Peterborough, said: “The #SquadGoals phenomenon is massive at the moment, so we are looking forward to seeing some great entries from local people.

“If you think you’ve got a crew that could rival Taylor Swift’s, or if the Kardashians have got nothing on you and your friends, then we want to hear from you. It would be great to see a group from Peterborough bagging the VIP shoot and becoming the next face of the brand.”

Peterborough locals can enter the #SquadGoals competition on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter by posting a photo of them and up to five other friends, tagging @SupercutsUK and using the hashtag #SquadGoals.

Entry is open until Friday, September 30 and further details including terms and conditions can be found at www.supercuts.co.uk/social/squadgoals-competition/.