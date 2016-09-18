Be a chorister for the day at the cathedral

Boys and girls who are six years old and who love to sing are invited to “Be a Chorister for a Day” at Peterborough Cathedral on Saturday, October 1.

The free session from 10am to 12.50pm will include musical activities as well as a tour of the cathedral and the opportunity to meet some of the current choristers.

The children will also sing at a short service in the cathedral at 12.30pm which parents and visitors are invited to attend.

Be a Chorister for a Day is open to any six-year-old who would like to take part, although it is essential to book a place.

It is a good way to experience what it would be like to be a member of the Cathedral Choir.

To book a place, or to find out more, contact Penny Wood on 01733 355318 or email penny.wood@peterborough-cathedral.org.uk.

There is also an event page on Facebook - see https://www.facebook.com/events/793006437505631/.

Moreover, voice trials for children applying to join the Cathedral Choir will take place on Monday, November 7 and Wednesday, November 9, for a place to start in September 2017.

For more information contact Penny Wood (see above). For more details on the choir see http://www.peterborough-cathedral.org.uk/choristerships.aspx.