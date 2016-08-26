Bank Holiday treasure hunt at Flag Fen

With the recent discoveries of ‘Britain’s Pompeii’ at nearby Must Farm in Whittlesey, the renewed interest in Britain’s Bronze Age has seen a brand new surge of visitors at Flag Fen Archaeology Park wanting to learn more about the time period.

Families can team up or play as individuals to solve cryptic clues and beat challenges (such as tests of agility, intellect and reflexes) to find the Bronze Age bounty at the end of the trail.

All activities are age appropriate and take place across the entirety of the site, set in the picturesque wilds of the Fens, giving young ones a real sense of outdoor adventure in a safe environment.

Laura Hancock, Vivacity’s Cultural Development Officer, says :“We’re really excited to be running this brand new event at Flag Fen. Families will use our treasure maps to navigate around the site, completing challenges to collect treasure as they go.

Some will test the mind, some the body - and with the Olympic Games just finished it’s a great time to see what you can do with a hula hoop, and much more!”

Flag Fen Treasure takes place daily from Saturday to Monday, 10am – 5pm (last entry 4pm) and admission is £5 children, £8 adults and £20 families (under 5s go free). There’s no need to book for this event – families can just drop in any time during opening hours and begin their search for hidden treasure.

If you happen to miss this event don’t worry as the Roald Dahl themed Swizztastic Summer rounds off its programme at Peterborough Museum with ‘Spectacular Spacelifts’ on August 31 and September 1. Enjoy some outer space themed activities for just £3 children, £4 adults, £12 families (2 adults 2 children). No booking necessary.

Nature Detectives also holds its final session at Flag Fen on August 30 from 10.30am – 12.30pm.

Booking is essential for this event and tickets, (£5 per child, adults go free) can be booked by calling