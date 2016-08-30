Annual job fair taking place at Town Hall

Jobseekers in Peterborough have the opportunity to apply for a large selection of jobs at an upcoming jobs fair.

The Department for Work and Pensions and Tackling Worklessness in Peterborough (TWIP) are hosting their annual jobs fair known as ‘Recruit 2016’ on Thursday September 8 from 10am to 3pm at the Peterborough Town Hall.

With over 30 stands at the event, there will be hundreds of vacancies in areas such as retail, administration, care, customer service and warehousing.

Companies attending include Serco, the Royal Mail, Cross Keys Homes, Peterborough City Council, B&Q, Argos and TSS.

Job hunters will be able to meet local employers on the day and find out what support and training opportunities are available in the city as well as browsing real jobs quickly and conveniently.

People who are attending are encouraged to bring plenty of CVs and dress smart.

At the fair there will be a ‘Beat the Barriers’ interactive zone where jobseekers can find out and get support to tackle their barriers to employment such as low confidence, lack of computer skills and consider different ideas such as self-employment.

Sarah Blackledge, Employer Engagement Manager at Peterborough Jobcentreplus, said: “We will have a great selection of full time, part time, temporary and permanent positions on offer and hope that many people who are looking for work will come along to see what real opportunities are available in Peterborough and make the most of what promises to be a great one-stop careers fair covering all job hunters’ needs and aspirations.”

Tackling Worklessness in Peterborough (TWIP) is a local group which incorporates Jobcentreplus, Peterborough Regional College, City College Peterborough, Peterborough City Council, Peterborough Workspace and Opportunity Peterborough as well as many other local companies and organisations who meet regularly to look at how they can tackle worklessness in the city and is led by Cross Keys Homes housing association.

The group is committed to making a difference and offer a wide range of courses, one-to-one sessions, support and training options via their website which is one of the main portals for those searching for employment to access all the options available to them.