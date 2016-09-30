Anne Frank exhibition

The Anne Frank Trust UK will return to Peterborough at St John the Baptist Church in Cathedral Square with its flagship exhibition Take a Stand.

The exhibition opens to the public today and runs until Wednesday, October 12.

It draws on the life and diary of Anne Frank while featuring stories of inspirational figures who have challenged social injustice, including Nelson Mandela, Rosa Parks and Mahatma Gandhi.

Over the two weeks, people are welcome to tour the exhibition which will be facilitated by guides at certain times.

Val Ross, eastern regional manager for the trust, said: “In light of the recent spike in hate crime incidents, sadly Anne Frank’s message is still as powerful and relevant as ever.”

This exhibition has been organised in collaboration with the Peterborough Trades Union Council. It will be available to view from noon to 2pm weekdays and through the middle of the day on weekends.

Residents are encouraged to leave a message of peace and unity on the wishing tree supplied to us by local artist Jim Tovey. The exhibition launch takes place from 5pm today.