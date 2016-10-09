Search

Angels will glow at hospice fair

Lady Victoria Leatham with one of the wicker angels at Thorpe Hall Photo: Tim Sandall EMN-160915-171636001

A new Christmas Fair will be hosted at Thorpe Hall Hospice with brilliantly lit angel statues representing the hard work of its Sue Ryder nurses.

