All-weather pitch for school

A multi-million pound redevelopment of Jack Hunt School in Netherton has been given the go-ahead.

Councillors on Peterborough City Council’s planning committee agreed to the project on Tuesday.

The school in Ledbury Road, which currently has 1,800 pupils, can now move ahead with a new all-weather pitch and a two storey detached building to provide a new dining hall and ICT suite.

The Peterborough Telegraph revealed in May that the expansion would cost £7.7 million. However, original plans for 12 metre high floodlights around the all-weather pitch have been scrapped, with the cut-off time for using the pitch set at 8pm during the week.

The redevelopment will also see the number of parking spaces increased by 17.

The council received a petition against the all-weather pitch signed by 121 people and another 122 objection letters.

Conversely, 415 letters of support were also sent in.