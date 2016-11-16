Aldi to create up to 50 jobs in Peterborough with store share venture

Discount supermarket Aldi will open a new outlet in Peterborough if plans for a store share scheme get the go ahead.

Aldi is seeking approval to create a food store in a section of the existing B&Q warehouse in Maskew Avenue.

The proposed supermarket, which could create 30 to 50 jobs, would occupy 1,932sq m of the B&Q warehouse and would be a separate store with its own entrance.

Aldi, which already has three stores in the city, is seeking approval from Peterborough City Council both to divide up the B&Q store and to sell convenience goods from the premises.

The proposed development involves the construction of a feature tower with lobby for the Aldi entrance, the installation of a new glazed shopfront, new cladding and a new canopy to replace the existing one over the trade entrance, which will be relocated.

Other changes to the north-west elevation include an additional loading dock, new emergency exits and new windows.

The idea is backed by B&Q, which says the store is too large to meet its future needs and the proposal would ensure the DIY store remained viable.

However, the proposals have attracted criticism from highway chiefs who are concerned at the impact extra traffic could have on the A15 Bourges Boulevard and Maskew Avenue roundabout.

Councillor Nazim Khan, one of the ward’s representatives, dismissed the fears.

He said: “I think we can manage a bit of extra traffic.”

“Anything that helps the customer to have a better experience of shopping is welcome. The store will also create jobs for local people and will offer competition to other supermarkets, which is also good.”