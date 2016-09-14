Air ambulance lands at Peterborough sports club after man taken ill

An air ambulance landed in Lincoln Road this morning (Wednesday, September 14) after a man was taken ill.

An eye-witness said the air ambulance and three land ambulances were at a taxi rank near the Salvation Army before 9am.

He said he thought the victim might have had a heart attack.

“All of a sudden I heard a helicopter and heard it was pretty low,” said the eye-witness.

“I went outside and saw it just above me. It landed at the back of the PSL club on a field.”

He added that the man had been taken away by a land ambulance, but that the air ambulance remained on a field.

More as we have it...