Air ambulance lands at Peterborough sports club after man has heart attack

An air ambulance landed in Lincoln Road this morning (Wednesday, September 14) after a man suffered a heart attack.
The East Anglian Air Ambulance landed at the back of the PSL club in Lincoln Road.
The East of England Ambulance Service was called at 8.06am.
A spokeswoman for the service said: “An ambulance, two rapid response vehicles and the East Anglian Air ambulance attended and treated a man in his 50s who was in cardiac arrest.
“He was taken to Peterborough City Hospital by land ambulance for further care.”