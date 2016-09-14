Air ambulance lands at Peterborough sports club after man has heart attack

An air ambulance landed in Lincoln Road this morning (Wednesday, September 14) after a man suffered a heart attack.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance landed at the back of the PSL club in Lincoln Road.

The scene in Lincoln Road this morning

The East of England Ambulance Service was called at 8.06am.

A spokeswoman for the service said: “An ambulance, two rapid response vehicles and the East Anglian Air ambulance attended and treated a man in his 50s who was in cardiac arrest.

“He was taken to Peterborough City Hospital by land ambulance for further care.”