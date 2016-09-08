A47 roadworks are just unbearable say residents

A couple have described the “unbearable” noise coming from nearby roadworks which they have recorded as being as loud as a lawn mower.

Pamela Aldington and Dick Hughes of Harebell Close, which lies next to Junction 20 of the Paston Parkway, even had to leave their home because of the banging and crashing going on a short distance away.

The retired couple have been using a noise monitor at their home which they say has measured up to 90 decibels, comparable to the noise made by a lawn mower or food blender.

Ms Aldington (62) said: “They’ve cut down half the tree belt. The vibration is terrible, it frightens the dog. It’s like an earthquake.

“It’s summer but who would want to sit out in effectively a building site? We keep the patio doors shut but I like my fresh air.

“The vibrations are much worse than the noise. It’s rattling ornaments and our neighbours have had to put stuff away. We have got a noise monitor and it’s 65 to 90 decibels at its worst.

“The bucket on the digger, when it goes down it really bangs when we are not expecting it. Two Fridays ago I just said ‘I’ve had enough, I’m going out’.

“It’s one thing going out because you want to, but another when you’re forced to.”

Ms Aldington claimed that a baby in a neighbouring property was also being woken up by the noise.

Her partner, Mr Hughes (72) said two Fridays ago the noise and vibrations were “unbearable,” although he acknowledged that the problem had abated a little since then.

He added: “We did not know what we were in for. They start at half seven in the morning banging and crashing, and it goes on all day until half past four or five.”

The roadworks at the A47/A15 Dogsthorpe interchange have caused long delays for motorists since they began in July.

There have been long queues back towards Thorney and heavy traffic through Eye and on the A1139.

Peterborough City Council insists that increasing the number of lanes approaching and on the roundabout from two to three in both directions, and installing traffic lights, is necessary with 1,500 homes to be built at the nearby Paston Reserve.

The council also decided to do the majority of works during the day instead of the evening to “lessen the impact on nearby residents.”

The works are due to continue until Spring 2017. Mr Hughes, though, believes expanding Eye Road to provide lorries a better route onto the A16 would have been better.

Andy Tatt, head of Peterborough Highway Services for the council, apologised for the disruption but said the current works were essential.

He added: “We are digging into the embankment to make way for the extra lane which will eventually reduce congestion at this important junction. This aspect of the project is due to be completed by the middle of September, at which point the works will move to another area which is not as close to nearby properties and therefore noise levels should reduce for these residents.

“Our roads were not built for the level of growth that we are due to experience over the next 10 years and therefore we have no option other than to improve this already busy junction.

“If we didn’t, within a few years residents and road users could be faced with traffic gridlock at peak times of the day.”

The council estimates the cost of the scheme will be £6.3 million which is covered by a grant from the Greater Cambridge Greater Peterborough Local Enterprise Partnership.

Asked if compensation could be given to families affected by the works, a council spokeswoman said: “We have a statutory duty to alter, maintain or add to the highway.

“This is not a case of negligence or nuisance on the council’s part so we would not be under any obligation to compensate for the noise.”