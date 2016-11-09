57 medically fit patients at Peterborough City Hospital unable to leave

Peterborough City Hospital is looking after 57 patients who are medically fit but unable to leave.

The bed blocking at the hospital in Bretton follows a high number of patients who needed emergency care yesterday (Tuesday, November 8).

Neil Doverty, chief operating officer, said: “On Tuesday we declared a Critical Internal Incident due to a high number of patients who required our urgent attention.

“We managed to step down from this status overnight and maintain a busy, but better, position throughout the day today.

“Today we have been working closely with our community partners to ensure that care packages can be put in place for 57 patients who are medically fit but unable to leave hospital, as their future care provision is still being agreed.

“It is imperative that we ask members of the public to think about the service they need before arriving. Please only use our Emergency Department for urgent and critical conditions.

“If your condition is not urgent, or you are unsure of the severity or urgency of your condition, in the first instance call NHS 111 or contact your local chemist or GP for advice.

“Alternatively, visit the Minor Illness and Injuries Unit at the City Care Centre in Thorpe Road, Peterborough, or the minor injuries unit at Stamford Hospital which is open from 9-5 weekdays.”

