£1m spend on consultants

More than £1 million was spent by Peterborough City Council on consultants in 2015/16.

The council also spent £1.4 million on costs for interim roles over the same period.

The £1.1 million spend on consultants is down from nearly £8.5 million in 2009/10, while in 2014/15 it was £1.9 million.

The biggest total was paid out to Serco which received £221,814 in consultancy fees.

Lind Associates was paid £172,093, Number 10 Interim Ltd was paid £135,515, and Deloitte LLP received £83,831.

The payments are revealed in a report to the council’s audit committee which meets on Monday at the Town Hall from 7pm.