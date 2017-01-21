Works start at practice

Major extension and redevelopment work is under way at a thriving medical practice with a new operating theatre and 11 new consultation rooms currently being built.

Builders are now working at The Deepings Practice in Godsey Lane, Market Deeping and are due to be on site until the end of March.

The new extensions at the Deepings Health Centre at Godsey Lane. Project manager Daniel Henry and practice business manager Jo Kevan EMN-171101-224204009

The practice has received a £1 million funding boost from the NHS England Estates and Technology Transformation Fund which will cover two thirds of the total cost. The remainder will be provided by the practice.

Staff are particularly excited by the new operating theatre which will allow more patients with a wider range of conditions to go under the knife at the practice instead of having to travelling to a hospital.

GP and partner Dr Majid Akram said: “We already carry out minor surgical procedures here but the new theatre will allow us to do more complex operations – potentially including hernia and cataract surgery.”

Lead nurse Judy Yarham said patients will notice a big difference.

The new extensions at the Deepings Health Centre at Godsey Lane. Dr Majid Akram with Mark Sanderson, deputy regional medical director for NHS England (Midland region) EMN-171101-224310009

She said: “We don’t get many complaints from patients, but one issue that is raised quite often is parking.

“As well as new space inside the practice there will soon be 30 per cent more parking spaces – and there will be more disabled and parent and child spaces too.

“We already have high standards, but the new facilities will allow us to take the care we offer to a higher level.”

The Deepings Practice serves patients living in a seven-mile radius around its site in Godsey Lane. It also operates a branch surgery in Glinton and has around 23,000 patients on its books.

The new extensions at the Deepings Health Centre at Godsey Lane. Exterior of the new extension EMN-171101-223829009