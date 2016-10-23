Sibson garden village proposal is ‘deeply concerning’ says North West Cambridgeshire MP Shailesh Vara

Proposals for a garden village in Sibson are “deeply concerning” according to North West Cambridgeshire MP Shailesh Vara.

It was revealed this week that Huntingdonshire District Council has submitted an Expression of Interest to the Government to explore a new garden village of 2,500 homes plus employment land, a school, health services and shops at Sibson Aerodrome.

An exhibition is also being held by Larkfleet Homes at the Haycock Hotel, Wansford, from 2.15pm to 7pm on Thursday, October 27.

Mr Vara said: “The Sibson Garden Village proposal is deeply concerning.

“Should the development go ahead the total number of homes at some 2,500 would be far in excess of many of the surrounding villages put together.

“There are huge questions that remain unanswered on local infrastructure including schools, roads and public transport, access to the A1 and the A14, not to mention the difficulties of the suggested rail link to Peterborough.

“I am also concerned that there is very little detail about where the jobs will come from to sustain these homes. There appears to be only limited opportunity for employment on site and residents would need to commute to Peterborough or further afield which would create a dormitory suburb.

“This proposal simply looks like a poorly planned housing estate in the middle of the countryside.”

The Government will announce which sites it has chosen as potential locations for garden villages later this year.

