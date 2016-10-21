Robbery and attempted robbery on same day in Huntingdon

Police are appealing for witnesses to a robbery and attempted robbery in Huntingdon.

The first victim, a man in his 20s, was walking along Lammas Gardens at about 5.20pm on Friday (October 14) when he was struck from behind. He was punched while on the ground and had a set of red headphones stolen.

The second incident happened between 6.20pm and 6.40pm the same day at Costcutter, in Sallowbush Road.

The victim, a teenage boy, had been cycling along the alleyway beside the shop when he was approached by two men. One of the men pushed him off of his bike and grabbed him by the throat. They tried to steal his bike but Costcutter staff managed to retrieve it and the men fled.

Police believe one man may have been involved in both crimes. He is described as white, 5’7 to 5’11”, slim to medium build with short dark hair. He was wearing a grey hooded top, dark blue jogging bottoms and trainers.

Police are appealing to anyone who might have witnessed either of the incidents, especially a driver of a silver BMW that was seen in the area of the first incident.

PC Sarah Jeffery said: “This was a cowardly attack and we would urge any witnesses to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, or contact the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court.