£30,000 makeover to give pub the ‘wow factor’

A Whittlesey pub has shut for a £30,000 refurbishment which will create 10 new jobs.

The Railway in Station Road closed on Monday and will reopen in mid-March.

The pub, formerly called the Railway Inn, is under new landlord Simon Bains who wants it to become renowned for its food which will be locally sourced where possible.

The Peterborough chef said: “It’s great to get started. The plans are amazing and will give the Railway the ‘wow’ factor. It will look like a different pub.”

The Railway was forced to shut for 48 hours in October 2015 due to a police closure order, but Simon is optimistic for its future. He added: “The Railway has had a rocky road but is full of potential. It just needs investment and a tender hand to bring it back to life.”

The pub building will be repainted with new furniture and fencing added at the front.

Inside, a real fire will be installed and an extension will be built to allow for the creation of a new cellar and dining area and an upgraded kitchen.

The pub’s new chef, Kerry Howard, is a pastry chef, and homemade cakes and coffee will be served in the afternoons. The Railway is owned by Heineken-owned Star Pubs & Bars.