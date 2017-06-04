Village show will be bigger and better this year, say organisers

Coates Village Show will once again be taking over the Green next month.

The show has been an annual afternoon of fun for families for more than 10 years, and on July 15 as well as the usual attractions in the church grounds, this year there will be a range of activities on the Village Green!

The show is actually two events: The competition in the morning, where entrants can put forward a range of produce and crafts to be judged against other entries with the ultimate goal of being crowned ‘Overall Winner’; and a fun afternoon for all the family with lots of exciting activities.

Similar to previous years, the competition will have categories for Vegetables, Fruit and Salad, Flowers and Plants, Cookery, Photography, Art, Handicraft and Farming as well as a range of categories specifically for children.

Entry to the competition is open to everyone living in Whittlesey, Pondersbridge, Eastrea, Coates, Turves and surrounding farms and smallholdings, as well as any students that go to the schools in this area, no matter where they live.

In the afternoon, starting around 1.00pm, there will be the usual range of activities in the grounds of Holy Trinity including sweet tombola, raffles and a range of stalls and games offering chances to win and buy. There will also be a chance to see the produce and crafts that have been entered into the morning’s competition.

The show will be expanding onto North Green with additional stalls, a bouncy castle and lots of other fun activities.

For more, contact mark.fairbank@gmail.com