Village Show - and Yazmin - are winners

The Coates Village Show continues to go from strength to strength, raising around £450 last month.

The show has been running in its current format for over 10 years, with a Village Show competition in the morning and a Family Fun Day in the afternoon. This year over 200 items were entered, from cakes to cross-stitch, photographs to potatoes. Overall winner for 2017 was Sharon Weston – for the second year in a row.

Yazmin Hills

The family fun in the afternoon was organised by a team of people from the Friends of Holy Trinity, Coates and KingsGate Church, Peterborough.

This partnership meant that the show was expanded from previous years and took over most of North Green as well as Holy Trinity and its grounds.

The free bouncy castle and face painting were very popular with the children, the Whittlesey Cycle Club a hit with motorcycle enthusiasts and the falconry display, kindly donated by Ye Olde Redtail Falconry Display, was one of the highlights of the afternoon.

The Coates Citizen of the Year award went to Yazmin Hills (14), who wanted to get her hair cut, so that it could be sent to the Little Princess Trust to make real hair wigs for children who had lost their own hair through cancer treatment. But she decided to go one step further and get the remaining hair shaved off to help raise money for a close family friend, Cody Stanier who has a very rare condition which means he cannot talk or eat solid food.

She raised £3,210.81 which was used to buy a specialist pushchair that gives extra support to Cody, so he can get out and about. The remainder of the money is being put towards converting the family’s small back garden so that Cody can have some independence in a safe, controlled environment.

If you feel that you could help the family with the garden, either financially or by supplying specialist equipment, please contact Kelly Green at kel36@live.co.uk .

The next Coates Village Show will be held on Saturday 14 th July in 2018, and nominations for the 2018 Citizen of the year can be emailed to vote@wpcteam.org.uk.