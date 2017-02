A group of travellers unlawfully camped on a Peterborough car park have been given a court eviction notice.

The travellers have until the end of today (Wednesday, February 1) to move from the Bishop’s Road Car Park.

They group had only moved to the car park after being ordered to leave the nearby Key Theatre Car Park.

