VIDEO: Duchess of Cambridge makes Valentine’s visit to RAF Wittering

The Duchess of Cambridge is in the Peterborough area this afternoon to meet with local air cadets at RAF Wittering.

The Duchess is being introduced to air cadets from the Bedfordshire and Cambridgeshire Wing Air Training Corps who are taking part in a half-term skills development camp.

The week acts as an initial “camp experience” for cadets who are in their first six months of membership.

Her Royal Highness is joining the cadets as they view a Tutor aircraft and participate in a personal development training session,

The Duchess will also have the chance to fly a flight simulator while there.

Her Royal Highness became Royal Patron and Honorary Air Commandant of the Air Cadet Organisation in December 2015.

The Duchess of Cambridge at RAF Wittering

The RAF Air Cadets is made up of the Air Training Corps and Combined Cadet Force. It promotes a practical interest in aviation among both young men and women, providing training and encouraging the development of life skills including leadership and teamwork.

The organisation currently comprises 41,000 air cadets aged 12-19, and 15,000 adult volunteers across the UK and abroad.

This will be The Duchess’s third visit to the RAF Air Cadets since The Duke of Edinburgh passed his Patronage to The Duchess after 63 years serving as Air Commodore-in-Chief.

The Duchess and Duke of Cambridge both visited Peterborough in 2012 to officially open Peterborough City Hospital.