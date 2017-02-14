VIDEO: Duchess of Cambridge makes flying Valentine’s visit to RAF Wittering

The Duchess of Cambridge has made a flying visit RAF Wittering this morning, meeting local air cadets at the base near Peterborough.

The Duchess was given privileged access to a tutor aircraft in which generations of RAF Air Cadets have had their first experience of flying.

Kate saw the aircraft when she visited the base in her role as royal patron and Honorary Air Commandant of the RAF Air Cadets.

Cadet Sergeant Jordan Bertolaso, a qualified aerospace instructor, talked the Duchess though the controls of the Grob tutor, a light aircraft which cadets use each year for air experience.

Cadet Sgt Bertolaso said: “It’s incredible to have such a high-profile royal as our patron, especially as she has strong links to the Royal Air Force with her husband being a former pilot.”

During the visit, the Duchess, who wore a burgundy blazer and a black ensemble of top, jeans and boots, was introduced to air cadets from the Bedfordshire and Cambridgeshire Wing Air Training Corps, who are taking part in a half-term skills development camp.

The Duchess of Cambridge at RAF Wittering

The week acts as an initial camp experience for cadets who are in their first six months of membership.

Kate took up her role with the RAF Air Cadets in December 2015, taking on the post from the Duke of Edinburgh who had been involved with the organisation for more than 60 years.

The Duchess now represents 42,000 air cadets aged from 12 to 19, and 15,000 adult volunteers at more than 1,200 units across the UK and abroad.

The RAF Air Cadets comprises both the Air Training Corps (ATC) and the Combined Cadet Force (RAF).

Group Captain Richard Pratley, RAF Wittering Station Commander, said: “It has been an honour to welcome Her Royal Highness, the Duchess of Cambridge to RAF Wittering to see some of the facilities we offer to cadets to help inspire the next generation.”

This was The Duchess’s third visit to the RAF Air Cadets since The Duke of Edinburgh passed his Patronage to The Duchess after 63 years serving as Air Commodore-in-Chief.

The Duchess, along with husband The Duke of Cambridge both visited Peterborough in 2012 to officially open Peterborough City Hospital.

