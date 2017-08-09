UPDATE: Missing teenage Peterborough girl and young boy found safe and well

Police in Peterborough have thanked the press and public for helping with a missing persons appeal after they found a teenage girl and a child safe and well.

Officers became increasingly concerned for the welfare of 16-year-old Alexandra Ferkova, also known as Sara, of Cromwell Road, Peterborough, and her cousin nine-year-old Martin Samco from Lincoln Road.

The pair had not been since about 4pm on Tuesday (August 8) when they left Cromwell Road to go to the park in Russell Street. They were seen in the park late afternoon and it is believed they returned to Cromwell Road before going out again.

They had not been seen since, but were traced by police last night and are now home safe and well.