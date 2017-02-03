Trial date set for man charged with causing deaths of Yaxley best friends in hit and run

A man charged with causing the deaths of two men in Yaxley last month is set to stand trial in June.

Robert Frost (38) of Dorset Avenue, Chelmsford, Essex, is charged with causing the deaths of Thomas Fletcher, 19, of Meadow Walk, Yaxley, and Thomas Northam, 22, of Lilac Walk, Yaxley.

He was expected to enter pleas on charges of dangerous driving, common assault and causing actual bodily harm at Peterborough Crown Court today (Friday, February 3), but the hearing was adjourned until March 30 to allow for a psychiatric report to be prepared.

However, the court has scheduled a provisional 10-day trial starting from June 5.

Frost appeared via video link at today’s hearing. He is currently in custody.

The next hearing in the case will be held on March 30.

Mr Fletcher and Mr Northam died on Tuesday, January 3 when they were struck by a BMW, allegedly driven by Frost.