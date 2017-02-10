Three charged in relation to hare coursing activity in Peterborough area

Three men have been charged and a number of vehicles seized in relation to hare coursing activity yesterday (Thursday, February 9).

Fifteen incidents of hare coursing were reported in the Peterborough area and into Lincolnshire.

Officers from the Rural Crime Action Team attended and issued 27 dispersal notices requiring people suspected of hare coursing to leave the area. In addition to this, eight vehicles were seized and a number of individuals reported for illegal hare coursing offences.

A 21-year-old man from Middlesbrough, a 22-year-old man from Whitby and a 36-year-old man from Slough were charged with breaching a dispersal order. All three have been released on bail.

The 36-year-old and the 22-year-old will appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on February 24. The third man will appear at the same court on March 1.