‘Tell-tale’ UKIP book released by former Peterborough deputy chairman

A ‘tell-tale’ book on UKIP which claims to reveal damning information about the party has been released by the former deputy chairman of UKIP Peterborough

Jay Beecher, who was campaign manager for Ramsey councillor Lisa Duffy when she stood for party leader last year, has released his book ‘UKIP EXPOSED’ which claims to highlight racism and homophobia inside the party.

Mr Beecher defected from UKIP last October to join the Conservatives.

Channel 4 political correspondent Michael Crick tweeted: “I’ve just skim-read Jay Beecher’s Ukip Exposed, an extraordinary & convincing chronicle of Ukip’s many scandals, now available on Amazon.”

Before that he was suspended by the party for “speaking out against elements of racism, cronyism, corruption and hypocrisy in our party.”

At the time a UKIP spokesman said: “Mr Beecher has been suspended after repeatedly making deliberate and demonstratively false allegations against other members of the party, and doing so to various media outlets.”

