Taxi operator Addison Lee to officially open its customer service hub in Peterborough

Private taxi operator Addison Lee will officially open its £2 million customer service hub in Peterborough today.

The London based premium car operator has already recruited 120 people to work in the call centre based on one floor in Access House, Cygnet Park, Hampton.

The company plans to take on another 130 people this summer, which will bring its total number of staff in Peterborough to 250.

A spokesman said the new customer and digital service roles will be a key part of Addison Lee’s customer service delivery. The firm does not plan to operate its taxis in Peterborough.

The official opening will be carried out by North West Cambridgeshire MP Shailesh Vara who will be accompanied by Addison Lee’s chief executive Andy Boland.

News of Addison Lee’s move into Peterborough was revealed by Peterborough Telegraph in April.

Addison Lee’s chief operating officer Catherine Faiers said the company was excited and delighted to be creating its new centre in Peterborough.

She said: “Our expansion plans and international growth mean we need to move our customer services.

She added: “Peterborough, with its vibrant, ambitious, workforce is an ideal location.”

