St Michael’s Gate to feature on BBC investigation show

An investigation on the evictions of dozens of residents at St Michael’s Gate in Parnwell will feature on the BBC.

Tonight’s Inside Out programme (Monday, February 13) at 7.30pm will include a new report on the story exclusively revealed in the Peterborough Telegraph back in September.

More than 70 residents are losing their homes which are owned by Paul Simon Magic Homes and managed by Stef & Philips.

Peterborough City Council has agreed a three-year deal with Stef & Philips worth nearly £1 million a year to move homeless people into the vacated properties.

The PT’s investigation into the deal has revealed the negotiations between the two parties, including suggestions that Stef & Philips tried on several occasions to receive more money from the council.

Last year we also began a campaign to try and prevent something similar happening again in the future. To support our campaign you can sign our government ePetition.

RELATED

REVEALED: FOI on controversial St Michael’s Gate deal shows correspondence between Peterborough City Council and Stef & Philips

Landlords ‘rent loss’ bid to get more cash

PT CAMPAIGN - Help us prevent repeat of St Michael’s Gate evictions