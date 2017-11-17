Sponsored walk raises £800 for Children in Need

Children, families and staff from Alpha Kindergarten School on Fletton Avenue in Peterborough raised more than £800 for Children in Need on a sponsored walk yesterday.

More than 80 children were joined by their families and supported by the nursery’s experienced staff to run, walk, bike and scoot around two laps of Fletton park.

ALPHA KINDERGARTEN SCHOOL RAISE OVER �800 ON SPONSORED WALK FOR CHILDREN IN NEED

By the afternoon, generous donations by the children’s friends and families had raised £810 for charity and, with many more donations due in, it is estimated that the walk will eventually see more than £1,000 collected.

Many of the children and staff dressed up for the walk, with costumes including Pudsey the Bear onesies and ears. The event was the highlight of activities all week at Alpha Kindergarten for Children in Need, including arts and crafts, fancy dress days and a bake sale.

Kelly Venters, Senior Deputy Manager, who organised the event, said: “We’ve been having a great time at Alpha Kindergarten this week celebrating Children in Need and the sponsored walk was a great way to top it off. The children love our frequent trips out of the nursery, which give them a chance to learn, play and grow in a different environment, so we were really keen to hold an event like this to support other children across the world.

“We want to give a big thanks to the many families who joined us and for the generosity of all the friends, parents, grandparents and other family members who have donated – we’re absolutely thrilled to have raised so much for such a good cause! We are proud of the close relationships that we build with the children’s families and we’re really grateful that so many were able to join us today in support.”

IF you are holding a Children in Need event, email a photo and some details to paul.fisher@jpress.co.uk