Shoppers dig deep for autism charity

Shoppers at the Morrison’s store on Lincoln Road dug deep to help a good cause being championed by a mother and daughter fundraising team.

Cherie Burkitt and daughter Teigan Sherman spent the day bag-packing to raise awareness of autism and funds for The National Autistic Society.

Their efforts raised £145, with Cherie, a manager for Red Rock Health Care in the city adding: “People were very generous. and a lot did say how nice it was to see us raising money for a cause many might not be aware of.

“I have been in health care for 20 years and have previously fundraised for alzeimer’s charities.

“But, I now work with adults with autism which has given me an insight into what the charity does and wanted to do something to help.”