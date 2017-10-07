See the Dog in a Doublet on Channel 4’s Four in a Bed

John and Della McGinn are to be TV stars for a week as their pub/restaurant with rooms - the Dog in a Doublet - features from Monday (5pm) on Channel 4’s battle of the B & Bs show Four in a Bed.

The pub with eight rooms on Northside near Thorney, is seen in Tuesday’s episode and, says John, shows the couple’s passion for food and animals.

And although the final result is a secret, John has revealed that he did get rave reviews for his food and Della’s hospitality.

Four in a Bed programme makers approached the couple due to the Dog in a Doublet’s unique offering and although John and Della were hesitant they agreed as so many of their customers loved what they were already offering.

John and Della can’t wait for the show to be aired, adding: “We loved every minute of it and believe that it will bring even more people to our beutiful part of the country”

You can see John demonstrating his cookery skills tomorrow at the East of England Food and Country Fair at the East of England Arena in Peterborough.