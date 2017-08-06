School’s out with a theatre performance for families

The Stahl Theatre in Oundle was the venue for this year’s end of term production of the city-based Tu Danse Studios performing arts groups.

With a version of Willy Russell’s Our Day Out by the senior group, and a fabulous medley from Matilda the Musical by the juniors, the audience was treated to a wonderful array of talent from dozens of students aged from eight through to 18.

Meeting weekly at the Newark Road studios, Tu Danse performing arts classes are led by local actress Donna Steele, who is supported by a number of guest teachers , all currently performing within the industry.

“We do not have normal classes through the summer” said Anita Winter, the school principal, “but we do have summer workshops which are a week full of musical theatre masterclasses for ages 9-16.

“These are open to all, not just Tu Danse students. But our weekend classes will start back in September, with auditions taking place the first week back.”

If your child likes to perform and would like to join one of our three groups, Mini, Junior or Senior, please call the studios on 01733 553830 or email anita@tudanse.co.uk.