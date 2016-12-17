Run To The .... Met Lounge for Iron Maiden tribute band

Fans of classic rock can look forward to the UK’s number one tribute to Iron Maiden make a return to The Met Lounge for a Christmas special later this month.

Hi-on Maiden are the world’s longest running and only Iron Maiden tribute band officially endorsed by Iron Maiden themselves and you can catch them at the city centre venue on December 30.

Over the past 15 years Hi-on Maiden have firmly established themselves as probably the most recognised and popular tribute to the mighty Iron Maiden.

Always striving to put on the most accurate and explosive Iron Maiden tribute experience, both visually and musically, has grabbed the attention of Maiden fans all over the world as well as the Maiden boys themselves.

The tribute band members boast an uncanny lookalike and soundalike to the real band and base their live show on the current set list being performed by the band - plus classic tracks that are still firm fan favourites that are not being featured.

Tracks such as Run To The Hills, 2 Minutes to Midnight, Fear of the Dark, Powerslave and Can I play with Madness, along with songs from Maidens new albumThe Book of Souls will all be featured in the set list.

Local support on the night comes from highly rated Huntingdonshire based band Hollowstar – whose lead singer Joe Bonson has a real David Coverdale/Steve Perry ‘blues’ voice.

Doors 7.45pm and advance tickets are £8 from www.seetickets.com or from The Met reception – tel 01733 566100.