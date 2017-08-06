Residents are all set to take on grass cutting on their estate

Residents have taken the next step to keep their “village green” in tip top condition.

The Deanery Residents Association (DRA) took possession of a ride on mower last month. Chairman Peter Thompson explained: “The DRA serves the residents of the estate called The Deanery at Bretton.

“We decided to cut the grass ourselves on both greens on the estate and raised sufficient funds to purchase a second hand sit and ride mower.

“The Peterborough Mower and Groundcare Centre supplied the mower at a substantial discount and are maintaining the machine and Bretton Parish Council provided a grant of £250 towards the costs. A recent residents picnic and tombola raised £146 to pay for petrol.”

The DRA has planted 20 trees and a WW1 memorial hedgerow as well as staging various events to bring the community together.

Pictured are Peter Thompson (on the mower) with Bretton Parish Cllr Craig Rudd and Tom Calton, of the Peterborough Mower and Groundcare Centre.