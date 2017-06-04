Pub fundraisers present £2,000 to EAAA

Regulars at The Fayre Spot Bar & Restaurant at The Cresset saw the fruition of all their fundraising efforts last week when a cheque for £2,000 was presented to the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

The money was raised in the bar with donations from generous customers, a weekly bonus ball competition, Sunday meat raffle, seasonal raffles/events and a charity fun day which included children’s activities, a penalty shootout and a “splat the staff” game.

The team at the Fayre Spot selected the charity as being located close to City Hospital, the sight of the air ambulance flying in and out is not uncommon.

Leanne Tyers, Fundraising Officer for the East Anglian Air Ambulance service visited the Fayre Spot for the presentation.